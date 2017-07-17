EN
    16:04, 17 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Weather in Kazakhstan over three days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published the weather forecast for July 18-20, Kazinform reports.

    According to the weather forecasters, unstable weather will remain in the eastern half of the republic, to where the moist and cool air is still flowing from the Western Siberia regions. Scattered rains, thunderstorms with strong gusty winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in the northern, eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan. It may also hail there in the daytime, while the air temperature will be about +20 +27 deg. Centigrade, which is 2-4 degrees below the norm.

    Dry weather with the temperature about and above the norm is expected in the west and south of the country because of the anticyclone. The southeast of Kazakhstan, mainly in mountain areas, will see occasional rains.

    Weather in Astana

    July 18: partly cloudy weather, rain, thunderstorms and possible hail. Wind: northwesterly, northerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +11 +13° C at night, +22 +24° C in the daytime.

    July 19: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm, possible hail. Wind: northerly, northwesterly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: + 11 +13`° C at night, +23 +25° C in the daytime.

    July 20: in the capital is expected variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm, possible hail. Wind: northwesterly, westerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +12 +14 ° C at night, +25 +27° C in the daytime.

    Weather in Almaty city

    July 18: partly cloudy weather, without precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +17 +19° C at night, +28 +30° C in the daytime.

    July 19: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +17 +19 deg. at night, +29 +31 degrees in the daytime.

    July 20: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +17 +19° C at night, +29 +31° C in the daytime.

     

