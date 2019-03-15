EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 15 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Weather in Kazakhstan to get cold again

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued its weather forecast for 16-18 March 2019, Kazinform reports.

    "Following the unusually warm weather with air temperatures 5 to 13 degrees Celsius above climate normal, a cold anticyclone is moving toward Kazakhstan and will make temperatures fall in most regions of the country. However, before the invasion of the anticyclone, the cold atmospheric fronts moving across Kazakhstan will cause scattered precipitation (rain and sleet), strong wind. And, as usual for early spring, patchy fog making visibility down to 500m is expected at night and in the morning," the weather forecasters inform.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!