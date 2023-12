Weather in Kazakhstan to remain without precipitation on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today. Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, says strong winds of 15-20 mps are expected in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.

It's going to get foggy in Zhambyl and Kostanay regions. Wind with gusts up to 20 meters per second is expected in Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Wind will also stiffen in some areas of Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions of the country.