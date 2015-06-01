Weather mostly without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on June 1. However, western and southeastern regions of the country could have some rains in spots with strong wind, "Kazhydromet" informs.

The fog is expected in northern regions of the country at night - Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind is forecast for Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions. Mangystau, Atyrau and Kazakhstan regions could have thunderstorm in spots.

Strong heat is expected to remain in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau regions and in Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions in spots.