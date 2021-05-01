EN
    10:09, 01 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather mostly without precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, May 1. Ground frost is expected in parts of Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions at night, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 25-28 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Patches of fog will be observed in parts of Kostanay region.


