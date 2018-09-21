Weather Service issues storm alert for Kazakhstan rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

North-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s will hit Kostanay region tomorrow. Chances of storm there are high.



Thunderstorm, fog, hail, dust storm, squalls, south-west and south wind are forecast to batter Kyzylorda region on Saturday.



Rain, sometimes heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorm and hail are expected to fall across North Kazakhstan. Patches of fog are predicted to blanket in the morning and evening. Wind reaching up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s will sweep through the during the day.