    19:44, 10 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Weather service warns of unprecedented heatwave in N Kazakhstan region

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The national weather service Kazhydromet warns of surge in temperatures across North Kazakhstan region on July 11 and 12, Kazinform reports.

    The mercury will spike to +33+38°C across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. An unprecedented heat up to 41°C will grip southern and western areas on July 11, as well as southern, western and northern areas on July 12. Nighttime temperatures will be at +17+22°C and +20+25°C respectively, with no precipitation forecast.

    Rains are forecast the following days and until the end of the second decade.


