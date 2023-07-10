Weather service warns of unprecedented heatwave in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The national weather service Kazhydromet warns of surge in temperatures across North Kazakhstan region on July 11 and 12, Kazinform reports.

The mercury will spike to +33+38°C across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. An unprecedented heat up to 41°C will grip southern and western areas on July 11, as well as southern, western and northern areas on July 12. Nighttime temperatures will be at +17+22°C and +20+25°C respectively, with no precipitation forecast.

Rains are forecast the following days and until the end of the second decade.