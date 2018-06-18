EN
    12:32, 18 June 2018

    Weather set to worsen this week in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather is about to worsen across Kazakhstan, meteorologists predict, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Shifting cyclones and associated atmospheric fronts will cause rains with thunderstorms, hail and stiff wind gusting up to 15-20 mps in most regions of the country on June 19-21. Dust storm is set to blanket southern Kazakhstan," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Mercury will drop 1-3°C below the norm in northern regions of Kazakhstan. However, other regions will see warmer temperatures.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
