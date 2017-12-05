EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:47, 05 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Weather: Snow, fog in the forecast on Tuesday for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday frontal passage will cause snow and fog on most of the country's territory. The weather will be dry only in the north-west, northeast, east, and south-west, according to Kazhydromet.

    Forecasters also warn of icy road conditions and winds strengthening. Thus, in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Driving conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions due to ice on the roads.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!