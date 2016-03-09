Weather to change in most regions of Kazakhstan in upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A mix of snow and rain is forecast for southern Kazakhstan on March 10-12, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Currently northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan are under the influence of anticyclone. Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that cold weather without precipitation will persist there. However, weather in those areas will change for the better on March 12 as mercury will go up.

Rain, fog and black ice will take hold of western Kazakhstan for the next three days.

A mix of snow and rain is expected in southern Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.