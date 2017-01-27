Weather to remain unstable on January 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet says weather will remain unstable on most of the country's territories with snow in places. Precipitations expected in southern regions, only east and south-east of Kazakhstan will see no percipitations. On the whole territory strong winds, blowing snow, fog and ice are expected.

Patchy fog and snowstorms are expected in Akmola region.

In Zhambyl region patchy fog, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s. Roads will be icy during a day time.

Strong wind up to 18-23 m/s in Almaty region in Zhalanashkol district.

In South-Kazakhstan region - patchy fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kyzylorda, Mangystau and Kostanay regions at night and in Karaganda region in the morning patchy fog is exoected.

Blowing snow and fog - in North-Kazakhstan region.

In Pavlodar region blizzard in places with strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan region also patchy fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.