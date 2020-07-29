EN
    17:06, 29 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Weather to warm up in northern Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict warmer temperature and no precipitation in northern and southwestern parts of the country in three upcoming days, July 30 – August 2, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    In the second half of this week, temperatures will gradually climb higher in northern and southwestern Kazakhstan with little to no precipitation. The weather conditions in those parts of the country will be dictated by warm air masses shifting from Iran.

    Many areas in the east of Kazakhstan will experience some scattered showers with a downpour forecast for July 30.

    Three upcoming days are also likely to bring thunderstorms, high wind, and hail to some parts of the country.


    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
