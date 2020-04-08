Weather to worsen in 2 regions of Kazakhstan on April 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket parts of Almaty region on April 9. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region the same day.

Temperature is expected to dip as low as 0, -5°C at night in the region on April 9-10.

On April 9, Mangistau region will observe dust storm. Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound the region.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 15-18 mps in Aktau city on April 9. Probability of storm is 90-95%.