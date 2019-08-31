Weather warning announced for several regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm alert for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Thus, heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, squall and hail will batter North Kazakhstan region August 31. Gusts of northwestern wind will reach 15-20mps in some areas.

Squall, thunderstorm and hail as well as a 15-20mps northwestern wind are forecast in Petropavlovsk on Saturday. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm, squall, hail and a 15-20mps northwestern wind, sometimes gusting to 23mps, will strike Kostanay region August 31. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Dust storm and a 15-20mps western wind will persist in Kyzylorda region on Saturday. Storm possibility is 95-100%.