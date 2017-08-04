EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:08, 04 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Weather warning announced in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A meteorological warning has been announced in several regions of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Committee says.

    +40, +42C heat is expected in West Kazakhstan region on August 5-8, in Aktobe region on August 6-8, and in Karaganda region on August 6.

    Most of Atyrau region will see +40, +43C heat wave on August 5-8.

    As to Mangystau region, the temperature will reach +43, +45C in the afternoon on August 5 and 6.

    In the meantime, strengthening of the southwesterly wind up to 23-28 m/s with occasional gusts over 30 m/s is expected in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions on August 6-7, and Pavlodar region on August 7 and 8.

    On August 7 and 8, 17-22 m/s southwesterly wind with gusts exceeding 30 m/s is predicted in East Kazakhstan region.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
