Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzard is to hit Abai and Akmola regions.

Fog is to coat the north, east, and center of Aktobe region.

Astana city and East Kazakhstan region are to brace for ground blizzard.

15-20mps southeasterly wind, reaching 23-28mps at times, is predicted in the area of Alakolskiye ozera in Zhambyl region.

West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda region are to see fog.

Ground blizzard is to batter Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. 15-20mps wind is to sweep across the regions.