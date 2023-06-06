Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued weather warnings for the cities of Astana and Almaty and 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Astana city is to brace for +36-38C temperatures in the daytime on June 7. Extreme fire hazard will be in place.

+35-37C heatwave is expected in the city of Almaty in the daytime on June 7-9. High fire danger is to be in place for the city.

Extreme fire hazard will be in place for Abai region on June 7. +36-38C temperatures are expected in the region.

Thunderstorms are to hit the west, north, and east of Akmola region. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind is to batter the region in the west, north, and east in the daytime. +35-39C temperatures are predicted in the daytime. Extreme fire hazard will be in place.

Aktobe region is to expect thunderstorms in the north in the nighttime and in the east on June 7. 15-20mps northwesterly wind during thunderstorms is predicted. Temperatures are to stand at +35-37C in the south and east of the region. High fire danger will be in place for most parts of the region. Extreme fire hazard is to be issued for the west and southeast of the region.

Almaty region is to brace for thunderstorms in the south and mountainous areas in the daytime on June 7-9. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected during thunderstorms. +35-38C temperatures are predicted in the greater part of the region in the daytime. High fire hazard is issued for the southern part of the region.

Dust tides are to batter the east of Atyrau region in the daytime on June 7. 15-20mps northwesterly, northerly wind is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region. Extreme fire hazard will be in place for the north and south of the region.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for +36-38C heatwave in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are to batter the south and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region in the daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted. +35-38C temperatures are expected in the greater part of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire hazard is issued for the region.

15-20mps northwesterly wind is expected in the south, east of West Kazakhstan region.

Karaganda region is to see thunderstorms. 18mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in the east of the region. +35-38C temperatures are predicted in most parts of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire hazard will be in place for the southeast of the region.

Kostanay region is to expect heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail in the north in the daytime. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the west and north in the nighttime as well as in most parts in the daytime. +37C heatwave is expected in the southeast of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire hazard is issued for the greater part of the region.

Thunderstorms are to batter the north of Kyzylorda region in the morning. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the north and center in the daytime. Temperatures are to rise as high as +42C in the daytime. Extreme fire hazard will be in place.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter he west and south of Mangistau region. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the north of the region.

The west and south of Pavlodar region are to expect thunderstorms. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the west and south of the region. +35-39C temperatures are expected in most parts of the region. Extreme fire hazard will be in place for most parts of the region.

The north, west, and south of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms in the daytime. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind is predicted in the daytime. +35-39C temperatures are expected in the greater part of the region. Extreme fire danger is to be in place.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected in the north of Turkestan region in the daytime. +40-42C temperatures are predicted in most parts of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is issued for the greater part of the region.

18mps southeasterly wind turning southeastward is predicted in the west and north of Ulytau region in the daytime on June 7. The region is to brace for +35-39C temperatures in most parts in the daytime. Extreme fire hazard will be in place for the region’s center.

+41C heatwave is predicted in the northwest of Pavlodar, southeast of Abai, East Kazakhstan regions in the daytime on June 8 as well as in the north, center of Almaty, south of Zhetysu regions in the daytime on June 8-10.