    19:13, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather warning issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issues weather warning issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Fog will blanket Akola region on March 2.

    Ice-slick and fog will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions tomorrow.

    Heavy precipitations are expected in Zhambyl region in the nighttime. On March 2-3 the region will brace for fog and ice-slick. High wind will roll through the region on March 2-4.

    Fog will blanket Kostanay, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions locally on Wednesday.

    On March 2 Nur-Sultan will wake up to foggy streets.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
