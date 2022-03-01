NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issues weather warning issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Akola region on March 2.

Ice-slick and fog will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions tomorrow.

Heavy precipitations are expected in Zhambyl region in the nighttime. On March 2-3 the region will brace for fog and ice-slick. High wind will roll through the region on March 2-4.

Fog will blanket Kostanay, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions locally on Wednesday.

On March 2 Nur-Sultan will wake up to foggy streets.