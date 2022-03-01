19:13, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6
Weather warning issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issues weather warning issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Fog will blanket Akola region on March 2.
Ice-slick and fog will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions tomorrow.
Heavy precipitations are expected in Zhambyl region in the nighttime. On March 2-3 the region will brace for fog and ice-slick. High wind will roll through the region on March 2-4.
Fog will blanket Kostanay, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions locally on Wednesday.
On March 2 Nur-Sultan will wake up to foggy streets.