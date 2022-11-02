Weather warning issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather warning for 13 regions of Kazakhstan warning of fog, heavy precipitations, ice slick and ground blizzard, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy downpours are expected in North Kazakhstan on November 3. High wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the region.

Ice slick will form on the roads in Astana. Wild wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the city.

Strong wind will roll through Kyzylorda region.

Almaty region will brace for fog and strong wind on Thursday.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick are in a store for Aktobe region.

Heavy rains will batter Mangistau region.

Akmola region will face ice slick and ground blizzard.

Karaganda region will also wake up to foggy streets. High wind will batter the region.

Ice slick and ground blizzard will grip West Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.

Mets warn of slippery surfaces on the roads in Ulytau region.