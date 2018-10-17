EN
    18:55, 17 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Weather warning issued for 4 regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for 4 regions.

    Fog, ice slick and snowstorm with wind speed at 15-20m/s is expected in Kostanay region October 18.

    Gusty wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s, will strike Kyzylorda region from October 17 evening till October 18 evening. Fog and ice slick is forecast there too.

    East Kazakhstan region will be hit by a strong south-western wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 25m/s (from 09:00pm October 17 to 09:00pm October 18).

    North-western wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes at 23-28m/s, will hit North Kazakhstan region at the same time. Fog, ice slick and snow drift is expected as well.

