EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:42, 04 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather warning issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow, ground blizzard and strong wind are expected tomorrow, November 5, in five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Turkistan region tomorrow.

    Heavy snow is expected to batter North Kazakhstan on Saturday accompanied by ice slick and snow storm, and strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s locally.

    West Kazakhstan is set to brace for fog and ice slick.

    Heavy downpours and fog are forecast for Mangistau region.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!