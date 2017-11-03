Weather warning issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather warning has been announced in six regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet Meteorological Service says.

South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions will see some rainfall, including heavy precipitation in the highland areas (rain to moist snow) on November 3-4, as well as the 15-20 m/s southwesterly wind with gusts up to 23-28 m/s (over 30 m/s in the southwest of Zhambyl region on November 3). Scattered thunderstorms and fall of hail are likely to occur as well. On November 3, in the daytime, the temperature will drop greatly, down to +10 +15°C, and even down +7°C. Chances of storm will be high (80-85%).

Some areas of Kyzylorda region will feel the 15-20 m/s westerly wind. Besides, patchy fog is predicted on November 3-5.

In East Kazakhstan region, winds increasing up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s are expected on November 3.

As to Atyrau region, southwesterly wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.