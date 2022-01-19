Weather warning issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather warning was issued for nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola region tomorrow.

Fog and ice-slick will grip Atyrau region.

East Kazakhstan will brace for ground blizzard, ice-slick and fog.

Ground blizzard will batter West Kazakhstan.

Fog and ground blizzard are expected tomorrow in Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.

Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will wake up to foggy streets locally.