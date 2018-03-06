EN
    20:59, 06 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Weather warning issued for Almaty region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been announced in Almaty region, KazHydroMet says.

    "From 7th to 9th March, Almaty region will see precipitation, mainly rain and sleet (heavy in some areas). In addition, there will be a rise in temperature resulting in weakening of ice cover and constriction of rivers, the formation of meltwater flows on even lands and overland runoffs in mountain rivers. There may be water level rise and water outflow to the bottomland areas," the report says.

