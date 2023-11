Weather warning issued for Astana and Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather warning has been issued for Astana city and Akmola region for December 7-9.

According to the Emergencies Committee of the Kazakh MIA, blizzard and southwestern wind up to 15-20 m per sec, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m per sec will strike Akmola region December 7 (in the daytime), December 8 and December 9 (at night). Black ice is expected there too.

Blizzard, black ice and high wind speed up to 15-20 m per sec will hit also Astana December 7-8 and December 9 at night.