Weather warning issued for Astana and three regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in the city of Astana, and Akmola, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

From 8th through 10th February, Kyzylorda region will see patchy fog. On February 9 and 10, in some areas of the region, there will be ice slick and southeasterly, easterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.

Biting frost down to -35-40 degrees Celcius will persist in Akmola region in the early hours of February 8. In the daytime, blowing snow, 15-20 mps southeasterly and easterly winds are expected.

In Astana, the severe frost of -35-37 degrees C will remain on February 8 at night.

On February 8, patches of fog and blowing snow are expected in Kostanay region. In the morning and afternoon, the speed of the southerly wind will reach 15-20 mps.