Weather warning issued for Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning have been announced Akmola region and in Astana, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

Blowing snow is expected in Astana on December 19. In the morning and afternoon hours, the northwesterly and westerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

On December 19, Akmola region will see patchy fog, snowstorm, and a 15-20 mps northwesterly and westerly wind. The chances of a storm are 95 to 100 percent.