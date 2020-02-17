Weather warning issued for five regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather deterioration warning for five regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

A 15-20mps southwestern wind will hit the North Kazakhstan region and the city of Petropavlovsk on February 18-19. Gusts of wind will sometimes increase to 23-28mps, exceeding 30mps. Snowfall, blizzard and ice slick are forecast as well. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

Fog and black ice as well as a 15-20mps southwestern wind are predicted for the West Kazakhstan region. The city of Uralsk will see fog and ice slick in the morning. Gusts of wind in the city will rise to 18mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Wind speed in Akmola region will reach 15-20mps, sometimes exceeding 23-28mps and 30mps. Snowfall, blizzard, foggy and icy road conditions are predicted as well. The city of Kokshetau will be hit by a 15-20mps wind, snow and blizzard. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

Fog will stay in Kyzylorda region on February 18-20. Storm possibility is 95-100%.

Snowfall and blizzard as well as a 15-20mps wind, sometimes exceeding 23mps, will hit Nur-Sultan. Storm possibility is 85-90%.



