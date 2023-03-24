EN
    20:42, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Weather warning issued for Kazakh capital and 4 rgns

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for the Kazakh capital and four regions, Kazinform reports.

    Fog is to coat the Kazakh capital of Astana, south, west, and east of Akmola region, north of Karaganda region, south of Pavlodar region, and south of North Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning on March 25.

    15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the north, west, and south of North Kazakhstan region during the day.


