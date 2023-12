NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm is forecast for the Kazakh capital on June 2, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather agency predicts that thunderstorms will hit Nur-Sultan city on Tuesday.

Northwesterly-northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-18 mps will batter the city. Probability of storm is 70-75%.