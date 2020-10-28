Weather warning issued for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice slick and ground blizzard are forecast to hit the regions tomorrow.

On October 29 North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda regions will face fog, ice slick and ground blizzard. High wind will roll through the regions.

Ice slick will grip Nur-Sultan in the nighttime. Strong wind will be gusting at a speed of 15-18 m/s.

East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions will also observe fog, ice slick, ground blizzard accompanied by high wind.

Strong wind will batter Mangistau region. Dust storm will sweep locally.