    23:49, 31 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Weather warning issued for three regions Nov 1-2

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather warning has been issued for South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    As Almaty municipal emergencies department informs, heavy rainfall to snow slush, fog and strong northwest wind (15-20 m per s) are expected in South Kazakhstan region November 1. Daytime temperature there will drop from 0... -5°C, in some areas -3°C up to -2...-7°C, sometimes -10°C. Heavy rainfall to snow slush, fog and northeast wind speed increase up to 17-22 m per sec are forecast in Zhambyl and Almaty regions on November 1-2. In these regions nighttime temperature will drop to 2-7°C, in some areas -1°C to 0... -5°C and in some areas up to -8°C. Daytime temperature will rise from -3...-8°C (some areas +11°C) to 0...-5°C (sometimes -3°C).

    Weather in Kazakhstan News
