Weather warning issued for three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, on January 24 at night and in the morning, Kostanay region will see patchy fog, blizzard, and northwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90% to 95%.



On January 24, in North Kazakhstan region, there will be patches of fog and a snowstorm. A northwesterly wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps is expected. The same is predicted for Petropavlovsk. Chances of a storm: 90% to 95%.



There will also be patches of fog and a snowstorm in Akmola region on January 24. The southwesterly wind shifting to the northwest will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. A snowstorm is expected in Astana tomorrow. Chances of a storm: 90% to 95%.