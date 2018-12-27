Weather warning issued for three regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather warning has been issued for Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions for December 28, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thus, Kostanay region will be hit by snowstorm and gusting wind reaching 15-20mps sometimes. Fog will descend in the region as well.



West Kazakhstan region will see mostly snowy weather at night with fog to blanket some parts. Ice slick, snowstorm and southeastern wind intensification up to 15-20mps are forecast too.



Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20mps from December 28 to 30. Black ice is predicted for some areas.