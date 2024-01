Weather warning issued for two rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a storm alert for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm, west, south-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will batter Kyzylorda region on September 20-21.



Thunderstorm, fog, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s will hit Kostanay region on September 21.



As earlier reported, storm alert was issued for Astana, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.