TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:23, 24 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Weather warning issued in Almaty region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been announced in Almaty region, the Regional Emergency Department says.

    "From 24th to 29th January, night temperatures in Almaty region are expected to drop from -15°C-20°C, -25°C-30°C in some areas, down to -20°C-25°C, even to -30°C-35°C in some areas," the report said.

    As a result of cold weather, primary school classes are canceled in some educational institutions.

    The authorities recommend the region's dwellers to avoid distant trips.

     

    Almaty region Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
