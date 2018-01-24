Weather warning issued in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been announced in Almaty region, the Regional Emergency Department says.

"From 24th to 29th January, night temperatures in Almaty region are expected to drop from -15°C-20°C, -25°C-30°C in some areas, down to -20°C-25°C, even to -30°C-35°C in some areas," the report said.

As a result of cold weather, primary school classes are canceled in some educational institutions.

The authorities recommend the region's dwellers to avoid distant trips.