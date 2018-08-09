Weather warning issued in three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In the daytime on August 10, East Kazakhstan region will see an intense heat from +30 to +35 degrees Celcius. Plus, a thunderstorm and a southeasterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in some areas.

The same day, August 10, in North Kazakhstan region, there will be a 15-20 m/s strong northwesterly wind. In the daylight hours, heavy rain and possible hail are expected. Some areas will see a thunderstorm. The chance of a storm is 90% to 95%.

As to Kyzylorda region, hail, as well as a 15-20 m/s northeasterly and northerly wind with gusts up to 25 m/s are predicted 10th and 11th August. In some districts of Kyzylorda region, there will be thunderstorms from 10th to 12th August. On August 10, intense heat up to 42 degrees C will persist during the day in the greater part of the region. The chance of a storm is 95% to 100%.