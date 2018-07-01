Weather warning: W Kazakhstan faces 43C heatwave

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extremely hot weather warning has been issued in the western regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

In the daylight hours from 1st to 3rd of July, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions will see +40...+43°C and +43...+46°C heatwave, respectively.

In the daytime on July 1-4, the air temperature will range from +40 to +43 degrees Celcius in Atyrau region.

As to Aktobe region, it will be +40...+42°C hot from 1st to 4th of July.