Weather warnings issued for 14 rgns and capital of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s weather forecaster has announced weather warnings in 14 regions and the capital, Kazinform cites the Emergency Ministry of Kazakhstan.

On September 17, Nur-Sultan city is to see wind blow 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps.

Showers as well as wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23-28 mps are to batter Akmola region.

Aktobe region is to expect wind to blow 15-20 mps, gusting up to 18 mps.

On September 17, thunderstorm, squall, dust storm as well as wind at 15-20 mps are to hit Almaty region.

Wind blowing 15-20 mps is to better Atyrau region.

Thunderstorm, squall, as well as wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps are in store for East Kazakhstan region.

Zhambyl region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23-28 mps or even 30 mps and over.

Wind is to blow 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan region.

On September 17, Karaganda region is to brace for heavy showers as well as strong wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps or even 30 mps and over.

Fog is to coat Kostanay region, which is also to see wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps.

Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorm, dust storm, squall, wind blowing 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23 mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the region at day time.

On September 17, Mangistau region is to be hit by wind blowing 15-20 mps, accompanied with dust storm.

Thunderstorm, squall, hail, heavy showers, which are to hit locally, as well as wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 25 mps are in store for Pavlodar region.

Heavy rains which are to fall locally, thunderstorm, squall, hail, wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23-28 mps are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

Dust storm, wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 25 mps are forecast for Turkestan region.