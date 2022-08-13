EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:55, 13 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather with no precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Aug 13

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A vast Northwestern anticyclone is to bring no precipitation to the greater part of Kazakhstan as well as steady drops in temperature, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the National Weather Service, due to fronts, the country’s center, east, and southeast are to expect rains, predicted to be heavy in the east, accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail. Fog is to coat in places.

    Heavy rains are to hit the mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region.

    Extreme heat wave is to grip the south of West Kazakhstan and east of Atyrau regions at daytime.

    Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions are to expect hot weather during the day.

    High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, south, east of Turkestan, east of Atyrau, and south of West Kazakhstan regions.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!