Weather with no precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur most of Kazakhstan is to see no precipitation on December 25. Only the western and southern regions are to see precipitation as rain and snow as well as black ice and high wind, to be accompanied with ground blizzard in the west. The country is also to brace in places for fog, Kazinform cites the National Met Service Kazhydromet.

The south, east of Akmola region are to brace for ground blizzard. The region is to see fog in the west.

Karaganda region is to see ground blizzard in the southwest and fog in the north and southeast.

Kyzylorda region is to expect fog in the north as well as in the center in the nighttime and morning. Ice slick is predicted for the southern part of the region.

The north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for ice slick and fog. The region is to see 15-20mps wind in the northeast and mountainous areas.

Almaty region is to expect fog in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 17-22mps wind in Alakolsk ozer area.

The west and northwest of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for 15-20mps with ground blizzard during the day.

Fog is predicted for the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, north of Atyrau, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, west of Kostanay regions. The west and center of East Kazakhstan region are to see 15-20mps wind reaching up to 23mps at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to brace for ice slick.