Weather with no precipitation in store for Kazakhstan June 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone most territory of Kazakhstan is to see mostly the weather without precipitation on June 15. Only the west, mountainous areas of the south, and the southeast are to brace for brief thunderstorms and hail, Kazinform reports.

The country is also to brace for high wind, brining dust tides to the south and southwest, as well as fog in the southwest at night and in the morning, according to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous areas are to brace for squall, hail as well as 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, here and there during the day.

Mangistau region is to see in places fog at night and in the morning, dust storm at daytime, and local wind at 15-20mps.

Wind at 15-20mps is to sweep across Turkestan, Kyzylorda, ad Atyrau regions here and there, bringing gusts of up to 25mps to Turkestan region as well as dust tides to Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

Wind at 15-20mps is expected here and there in West Kazakhstan region as well as Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions at daytime. Hail is predicted for West Kazakhstan region.

Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay regions as well as the south of Karaganda region are to brace for heatwave during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, Pavlodar region, in most of Turkestan, Zhambyl regions, in places in Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions, and in some areas of Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions.



