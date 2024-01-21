EN
    10:10, 21 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Weather with no precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan Jan 21

    Photo: pixabay.com

    Kazhydromet National Met Office has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 21, Kazinform News Agency reports.  

    Weather with no precipitation is to linger in most parts of the country due to the anticyclone, according to the Mets.

    Only the west and southeast of the country are to expect unstable weather conditions, bringing precipitation, mostly as snow, black ice, and ground blizzard.

    The country is also to see fog and strong wind.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
