Weather with no precipitation to linger in most of Kazakhstan Feb 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur weather mostly without precipitation is to linger in the greater part of Kazakhstan on February 3. The west, northwest and east are to be affected by weather fronts causing precipitation as rain and snow, ice-slick and high wind. The country is to brace locally for fog, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat the northwest of Akmola, east of North Kazakhstan, north of Karaganda, north, center of Kyzylorda, northwest, east of Kostanay, wets, north, center of Atyrau, south, mountainous areas of Turkestan regions as well as southeast, east of Pavlodar region at night.

West Kazakhstan region is to see ice-slick and 15-20mps wind in the northwest and north as well as fog in the north and east.

Mangistau region is to brace for 15-20mps wind with dust tides in the west and center at daytime.

Almaty region is to expect fog in the north, south and east as well as 17-22mps wind in the northeast.

Zhambyl region is to see ice-slick in the northwest and mountainous areas as well as fog in the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas and 15-20mps wind in the northeast and mountainous areas.