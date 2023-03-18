EN
    Weather without precipiation forecast in greater part of Kazakhstan Mar 18

    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will remain under the impact of a vast anti-cyclone, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast Mar 18, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Northern, southeastern and central parts only will see precipitation (rain and snow) and ice slick.

    Foggy and windy conditions are predicted across the country, while southwestern areas will be hit by a dust storm.


