Weather without precipitation expected across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on Sunday, March 8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only northern Kazakhstan will see snowfall. Patches of fog, dust storm, gusty wind, and blizzard are forecast for some parts of the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in Turkestan, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.

Dust storm is expected in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.