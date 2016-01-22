EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 22 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on January 22

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, January 22. However, snow and blizzards are forecast for western regions of the country.

    According to Kazhydromet, blizzard and strong wind are forecast for West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Strong wind is also expected in Mangystau and Atyrau regions and fog is also expected in South Kazakhstan.

    Fog is also expected in Pavlodar and Aktobe regions.

    Almaty region will have windy weather today.

    Fog and strong wind are also forecast for Zhambyl region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!