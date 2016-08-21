EN
    09:56, 21 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan this Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Short rains and windy weather are expected only in central, eastern and mountainous regions of the south of the country.

    Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions will have fog in spots at night. Kostanay regions will also have windy weather today.

    South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions will also have strong wind during the day and possibly rain and hail.

    Kyzylorda region will have strong wind and a dust storm today.

    Hot weather is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Aktobe regions today.

     

     

     

