Weather without precipitation expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is forecast for most parts of the country today. However, rain is expected in spots in western northern and eastern parts of the country.

Zhambyl region will have a dust storm and strong wind today.

Strong wind is expected in South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions. Kyzylorda region is also expected to have a dust storm today.

Fog is forecast in spots in Akmola, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Hot weather remains in Almaty, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

A hi fire risk also remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.