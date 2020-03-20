Weather without precipitation expected March 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on March 20, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Dense fog patches will blanket some parts of Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions during night and morning hours. Strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in the regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps is predicted for North-Kazakhstan region.

15-20 mps wind will blow in Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

Foggy weather is forecast for Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions,.

Residents of Aktobe region are warned about icy roads.